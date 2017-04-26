Wild Boars ISIS' Nemesis as 3 Fighters Killed in Iraq, 5 Hurt
A stampede of wild boars killed three ISIS fighters Sunday who were preparing to ambush anti-ISIS tribesmen in Iraq's al-Rashad region. At least eight ISIS fighters took cover in some dense reeds in the area, likely disturbing the wild boars, which then attacked them and killed three ISIS members, injuring the other five.
