US Trying to Identify Chemical Agent Used in Mosul Attack
Iraqi forces are seen in Bab Jadid neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, April 3, 2017. Islamic State militants reportedy shelled Iraqi forces with chemical weapons agents in the Urouba and Bab Jadid districts on April 15. Islamic State militants used a chemical in an attack on Iraqi forces in Mosul over the weekend, and the agent has been sent for testing to try to identify it, the U.S. general commanding coalition ground forces in Iraq said Wednesday.
