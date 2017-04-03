US thought top ISIS leader was corner...

US thought top ISIS leader was cornered; location now uncertain, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

The week Donald Trump was sworn in as president last January, the U.S. military's terrorist hunters thought they had finally pinpointed the underground lair of top ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in occupied Mosul, Iraq, officials tell ABC News. But now officials say what they hoped could be an early victory for the Trump administration by killing the ISIS leader has evaporated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... 7 hr Advents 1
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... 12 hr anonymous 5
News Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair... 20 hr He Named Me Black... 2
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Mon Masquerade 3
News Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again Sun Guido 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 29 Just Slim 276,628
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC