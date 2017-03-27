US-led coalition: 229 civilian deaths in strikes since 2014
At a time of growing concern about civilian casualties in Iraq, the US-led coalition issued a report Saturday that says at least 229 civilians likely have been killed by coalition strikes there and in Syria since Operation Inherent Resolve began nearly three years ago. The number could grow significantly if an investigation into airstrikes on a neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq, in mid-March finds the operation unintentionally killed scores of residents.
