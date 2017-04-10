US drone accidentally bombs allies in Syria, killing 18

A US drone struck and killed at least 18 members of an allied Syrian force this week, the Pentagon said, in the worst friendly-fire incident of the war against the Islamic State. The strike Tuesday south of Tabqa, a strategic town in northern Syria, deepens questions about targeting methods used in the ongoing American air campaign over Iraq and Syria, which activists allege has resulted in a surge in civilian deaths this year.

