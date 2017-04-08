US air raids 'probably' killed people

Ahmed Pesher cries next to the destroyed houses where he says 23 members of his family were killed during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State on the western side of Mosul Iraq The airstrikes have led to questions about whether adjustments that the United States made to its rules of engagement in December to allow lower-ranking commanders in the field to direct airstrikes has resulted in the increased loss of civilian life. This is likely to be the excuse the Pentagon is leaning heavily toward right now, as Townsend insisted that the bombs the USA dropped on the buildings shouldn't have collapsed the buildings , so the fact that they collapsed, burying hundreds within, "contradicts our involvement".

