Under Trump, Pentagon seizing more co...

Under Trump, Pentagon seizing more control over warfighting

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Week by week, country by country, the Pentagon is quietly seizing more control over warfighting decisions, sending hundreds more troops to war with little public debate and seeking greater authority to battle extremists across the Middle East and Africa. This week it was Somalia, where President Donald Trump gave the U.S. military more authority to conduct offensive airstrikes on al-Qaida-linked militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 29 Just Slim 276,628
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC