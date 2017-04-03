UN says some 300,000 displaced by fighting in Iraq's Mosul1 min ago
The United Nations says around 300,000 people have been displaced by the US-backed Iraqi operation to drive the Islamic State group from Mosul, the country's second largest city. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Tuesday that a total of 392,000 people have fled their homes since the offensive began in October, but that 94,500 have since returned.
