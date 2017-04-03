UN: Clearing weapons from Iraq, Syria...

UN: Clearing weapons from Iraq, Syria to take 40-50 years

The United Nations says it will take 40 to 50 years to clear the mines, improvised explosive devices and other unexploded ordnance from Iraq and Syria. Agnes Marcaillou, director of the United Nations Mine Action Service, said "we are looking at decades of work for these countries to look like post-World War II Europe where we still find some unexploded ordnance here and there."

