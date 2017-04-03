UN: Clearing weapons from Iraq, Syria to take 40-50 years
The United Nations says it will take 40 to 50 years to clear the mines, improvised explosive devices and other unexploded ordnance from Iraq and Syria. Agnes Marcaillou, director of the United Nations Mine Action Service, said "we are looking at decades of work for these countries to look like post-World War II Europe where we still find some unexploded ordnance here and there."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|6
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|19 hr
|Advents
|3
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
|Apr 2
|Guido
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC