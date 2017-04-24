U.S. service member killed outside Mo...

U.S. service member killed outside Mosul, Iraq

The U.S. service member, who has not been identified, died Saturday from wounds sustained in an "explosive device blast," according to a statement from the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. Operation Inherent Resolve is a joint effort between U.S. military and coalition forces to support operations against the Islamic State fighters.

