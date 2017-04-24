U.S. service member killed in blast near Mosul, Iraq
A U.S. service member died of wounds caused by an explosive device outside the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on Saturday, the U.S.-led military coalition said. News of the U.S. casualty came as U.S. President Donald Trump marked his first 100 days in office.
