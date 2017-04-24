U.S. service member fighting in Iraq killed by blast near Mosul
A U.S. service member fighting ISIS in Iraq was killed Saturday in an explosion outside of Mosul, the Pentagon said in a statement. The soldier suffered fatal wounds from an "explosive device blast," according to the Pentagon, which didn't immediately provide further details.
