Turkish military says struck PKK targets in Iraq's Sinjar, northeastern Syria

The Turkish military has carried out air strikes against Kurdish Workers Party militants near Iraq's Sinjar mountains and northeastern Syria to prevent the group from sending weapons and explosives for attacks inside Turkey, it said on Tuesday. The two regions have become "terror hubs", the Turkish army said, with the PKK frequently using these areas to channel militants, weapons, bombs and ammunition into Turkey.

