Turkish military says struck PKK targets in Iraq, Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish military bombed Kurdish militants in Iraq's Sinjar region and in northeastern Syria on Tuesday, April 25, widening a campaign against groups affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party , Reuters said. The air strikes in Syria targeted the YPG - a key component of the Syrian Democratic Forces , which are backed by the United States and have been closing in on the Islamic State bastion of Raqqa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.