Turkey assures Iraqi Turkmens it won't allow fait accompli on Kirkuk's status

Turkey will not accept any attempt to declare independence in northern Iraq and to incorporate Kirkuk into the Kurdistan Regional Government , Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m has said, vowing they will continue to stand with Iraqi Turkmen groups. Y ld r m met with Iraqi Turkmen Front leader Ershad Salihi late April 3 in Ankara amid growing concerns on the future of Kirkuk, while Iraqi Kurdish parties have agreed to establish a mechanism for an independence referendum.

Chicago, IL

