Trump's bombs might be smart, but is his strategy?
In an undated photo provided by the Air Force, the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, nicknamed the "Mother of All Bombs," at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The largest conventional bomb in America's arsenal was deployed against a cave and tunnel complex used by an Islamic State-allied group in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, the Pentagon said on April 13. In the past few weeks, American explosives have fallen on as many as 200 civilians in Mosul, an airbase in Syria, our own allies in Syria, and a tunnel system in Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr 7
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr 7
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC