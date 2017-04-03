Trump advisers visit Bagdad to determ...

Trump advisers visit Bagdad to determine level of ongoing U.S. military presence in Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two of President Trump's top civilian advisers arrived here Monday to assess the need for ongoing U.S. military participation in Iraq. Marine Corps Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... 37 min davy 4
News Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair... 4 hr He Named Me Black... 2
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) 9 hr Masquerade 3
News Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again Sun Guido 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 29 Just Slim 276,628
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC