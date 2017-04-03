To Escape Mosul, Iraqis Dodge Mortars, Walk for Days
Displaced Iraqi Orouba Abdelhamid, 31, poses for a photograph with her children at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, April 1, 2017. Abdelhamid's husband, an engineer, was killed in a rocket strike as government forces arrived to expel Islamic State from her home city Mosul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|8 hr
|CodeTalker
|8
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Tue
|Advents
|3
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
|Apr 2
|Guido
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,627
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC