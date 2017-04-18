Three Iraqi policemen killed in suicide attack south of Mosul
Mosul: Three policemen were killed on Sunday in a suicide attack south of Mosul, the northern Iraqi city where Islamic State is fighting off a US-backed offensive, security sources said.A group of about 10 assailants, including four suicide bombers, had tried to infiltrate a Federal Police helicopter base in Al-Areej, a police captain told Reuters. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link A soldier with the Iraqi special forces reverses a humvee inside the city of Mosul where fighting between Iraqi forces and the Islamic State group continues, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
