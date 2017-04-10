Thousands of Iraqi Christians to cele...

Thousands of Iraqi Christians to celebrate another Easter away from home

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Iraqi children in traditional outfits play with olive branches in the doorway of the burned-out Church of the Immaculate Conception during Palm Sunday Mass in the town of Qaraqosh on March 9, 2017. Scores of former residents returned to the town for the mass and a prayerful procession for the first time since 2014 and nearly six months after Islamic State militants were forced from the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Fri Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,330,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC