Thousands of Iraqi Christians to celebrate another Easter away from home

Iraqi children in traditional outfits play with olive branches in the doorway of the burned-out Church of the Immaculate Conception during Palm Sunday Mass in the town of Qaraqosh on March 9, 2017. Scores of former residents returned to the town for the mass and a prayerful procession for the first time since 2014 and nearly six months after Islamic State militants were forced from the area.

