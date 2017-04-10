The Sole-Surviving Animals at Mosul Zoo Were Rescued: 'We Came to Iraq to Save a Bear and a Lion'
An abandoned lion, Simba, stands in its cage before receiving treatment from members of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" at the Muntazah al-Nour zoo in eastern Mosul, on Feb. 21, 2017. , led by the vet Dr. Amir Khalil, found Simba the lion and Lula the bear abandoned in their cages at Montazah al-Morour Zoo when they gained permission to enter the ravaged city last February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr 7
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr 7
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Apr 4
|Advents
|3
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|Apr 3
|He Named Me Black...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC