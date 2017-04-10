The Sole-Surviving Animals at Mosul Z...

The Sole-Surviving Animals at Mosul Zoo Were Rescued: 'We Came to Iraq to Save a Bear and a Lion'

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Time

An abandoned lion, Simba, stands in its cage before receiving treatment from members of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" at the Muntazah al-Nour zoo in eastern Mosul, on Feb. 21, 2017. , led by the vet Dr. Amir Khalil, found Simba the lion and Lula the bear abandoned in their cages at Montazah al-Morour Zoo when they gained permission to enter the ravaged city last February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Apr 4 Advents 3
News Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair... Apr 3 He Named Me Black... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC