Syria strikes add to list of 21st cen...

Syria strikes add to list of 21st century US military forays

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Trump administration opened a new military front Thursday when it ordered dozens of cruise missiles against a Syrian air base, adding to a growing list of recent U.S. military forays. A look at where the United States has fought in the 21st century: After al-Qaida attacked the U.S. on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... 4 hr Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) 7 hr Treana Trump 46
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 19 hr Wishful Thinking 276,629
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Thu CodeTalker 8
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Tue Advents 3
News Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair... Apr 3 He Named Me Black... 2
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC