Survivors Describe Aftermath Of U.S. ...

Survivors Describe Aftermath Of U.S. Airstrike On Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

In a hospital in Erbil, 4-year-old Hawra' is briefly distracted by a new pink hat and a big stuffed toy. But, soon, she goes back to calling for her mother - her cries filling the hospital room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Tue Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Apr 4 Advents 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC