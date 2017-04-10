Shahd mahmood, 19, injured with hersister in a bomb blast at ttheir home in Iraq.

TWO sisters who desperately need reconstructive surgery after a bomb blew up their home in Iraq are still relying on a Bradford-based aid agency to get them help in the West. An appeal was launched by the Human Relief Foundation at Christmas to raise up to A 60,000 but more donations are needed to make it happen after the charity hoped people across Bradford and the UK will give their support.

