Shahd mahmood, 19, injured with hersi...

Shahd mahmood, 19, injured with hersister in a bomb blast at ttheir home in Iraq.

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

TWO sisters who desperately need reconstructive surgery after a bomb blew up their home in Iraq are still relying on a Bradford-based aid agency to get them help in the West. An appeal was launched by the Human Relief Foundation at Christmas to raise up to A 60,000 but more donations are needed to make it happen after the charity hoped people across Bradford and the UK will give their support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC