Shahd mahmood, 19, injured with hersister in a bomb blast at ttheir home in Iraq.
TWO sisters who desperately need reconstructive surgery after a bomb blew up their home in Iraq are still relying on a Bradford-based aid agency to get them help in the West. An appeal was launched by the Human Relief Foundation at Christmas to raise up to A 60,000 but more donations are needed to make it happen after the charity hoped people across Bradford and the UK will give their support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr 7
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr 7
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC