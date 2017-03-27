Senior IS leader killed in airstrike: Iraqi intelligence12 min ago

Baghdad, April 2 Iraqi intelligence networks on Saturday said one of the Islamic State's highest-ranking leaders has been killed in an airstrike near the border with Syria. Known as IS' number two, Ayad Hamid Khalaf al-Jumaili was killed in the town of al-Qaim in Anbar province, located on Iraq's border with Syria, Efe news service quoted Iraqi intelligence as saying.

