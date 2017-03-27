Russia condemns US over 'absurd' resp...

Russia condemns US over 'absurd' response to Mosul civilian deaths

Russia is stepping up its criticism of US military action in Iraq -- calling Pentagon comments about civilian casualties in Mosul "absurd." Russia's Ministry of Defense issued a statement Sunday that derides US officials' comments about the US-led coalition's possible role in more than 100 civilian deaths in Mosul last month.

Chicago, IL

