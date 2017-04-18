Revolutionary Guard general takes ove...

Revolutionary Guard general takes over as new Iranian ambassador in Iraq

Wednesday

A general from Iran's Revolutionary Guards assumed the post of ambassador to Iraq on Wednesday, in a sign of the key role the military force is currently playing in its neighboring country. Iraj Masjedi previously worked as adviser to Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, according to the Tasnim news site.

