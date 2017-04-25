Report: Wild Boars Kill 3 ISIS Milita...

Report: Wild Boars Kill 3 ISIS Militants in Iraq

Three Islamic State militants reportedly have died as a result of an attack by wild boars in Iraq, according to an English-language website that reports news from the country. According to the report by Alsumaria News, a group of wild boars went on a rampage near farmland in the al-Rashad area, about 30 miles south of Kirkuk.

