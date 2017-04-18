Qods Force commander to advance Tehra...

Qods Force commander to advance Tehran's influence as ambassador to Iraq

An Iranian general from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps began his new position this week as Tehran's ambassador to Iraq. The selection of Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi, the senior adviser to the commander of the IRGC extraterritorial branch the Qods Force, highlights Tehran's strategy to assert itself as the dominant foreign power and block Washington's influence in Iraq following the Mosul campaign.

