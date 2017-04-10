Qatari pays $2M to try to free royals...

Qatari pays $2M to try to free royals abducted in Iraq

16 hrs ago

A member of Qatar's ruling family has paid $2 million to a Greek shoe salesman's firm to secure "proof of life" and ultimately free relatives and others kidnapped in Iraq over year ago, presumably by Shiite militiamen. The payment, disclosed in U.S. Justice Department documents examined by The Associated Press, shed new light on the opaque world of private hostage negotiation in the Middle East in a case that now involves hackers, encrypted internet communication and promises of millions of dollars in ransom payments.

