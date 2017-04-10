Pressed in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State group lashes out in Egypt
The twin bombings of churches in Egypt that killed dozens suggest that Islamic State group jihadis are lashing out as they find themselves coming under increasing pressure in Iraq and Syria, analysts say. The group's Egyptian affiliate, which claimed Sunday's attacks in the Nile Delta cities of Tanta and Alexandria, has been centered in the Sinai Peninsula, where it has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Sat
|Just Slim
|276,630
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Sat
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr 7
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr 7
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Apr 4
|Advents
|3
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|Apr 3
|He Named Me Black...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC