Pressed in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State group lashes out in Egypt

1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

The twin bombings of churches in Egypt that killed dozens suggest that Islamic State group jihadis are lashing out as they find themselves coming under increasing pressure in Iraq and Syria, analysts say. The group's Egyptian affiliate, which claimed Sunday's attacks in the Nile Delta cities of Tanta and Alexandria, has been centered in the Sinai Peninsula, where it has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers.

