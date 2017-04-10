Photo Essay: On Palm Sunday, Iraqi Ch...

Photo Essay: On Palm Sunday, Iraqi Christians March 80 Miles for Peace

"On this Palm Sunday, we thank God for liberating our villages from the Islamic State," Father Youssef says in Arabic, addressing a small congregation in the Ashty Camp in Northern Iraq. Many of those gathered are Christians from the villages surrounding Mosul who have lived in the camp since the Islamic State captured their villages and drove them out two and a half years ago.

