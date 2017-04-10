Officials Release Details of Latest Strikes Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, conducting 12 strikes consisting of 55 engagements against ISIS targets yesterday, In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of 46 engagements against ISIS targets, coordinated with and in support of Iraq's government: -- Near Mosul, five strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroyed two rocket-propelled grenade systems and two fighting positions, damaged four supply routes and a fighting position, and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit. , the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

