NZDF Helps Train More Iraqi Troops for Offensive

A combined New Zealand and Australian task group will be training about 2000 Iraqi Security Forces in the next fortnight as the Iraqi military continue the campaign to expel Daesh from their country. "A steady flow of capable personnel is crucial in sustaining the counter-offensive against the terrorist group," Major General Tim Gall, the Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, said.

Chicago, IL

