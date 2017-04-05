Nearly 300 died in Mosul airstrike, m...

Nearly 300 died in Mosul airstrike, making it one of the deadliest...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Khaled Aswa Jasim and his wife, Suhaida Hussein, are treated at a hospital in Irbil, Iraq, on March 17 after an apparent airstrike in Mosul. Khaled Aswa Jasim and his wife, Suhaida Hussein, are treated at a hospital in Irbil, Iraq, on March 17 after an apparent airstrike in Mosul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) 3 min Treana Trump 46
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 11 hr Wishful Thinking 276,629
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Thu CodeTalker 8
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Tue Advents 3
News Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair... Apr 3 He Named Me Black... 2
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again Apr 2 Guido 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,730 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC