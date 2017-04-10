Mosul zoo lion and bear flown out of ...

Mosul zoo lion and bear flown out of Iraq

14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Simba the lion and Lula the bear, the ailing last two residents of a zoo in Mosul, were flown out of Iraq on April 10 to receive emergency care from an animal welfare group. A group of veterinarians from the Four Paws International charity took the animals out of war-battered Mosul and after many administrative delays finally managed to fly them out to Jordan from the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government's capital of Arbil.

