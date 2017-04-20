More than 1,300 IS militants killed b...

More than 1,300 IS militants killed by UK airstrikes in Iraq in one year

British airstrikes in Iraq have killed more than 1,300 Islamic State fighters in 12 months, new figures have revealed. Mr Farron had asked the Ministry of Defence how many IS militants had been killed by British forces in Iraq from December 2 2015 to December 2 2016.

