Minister: Iraq to boost crude oil production by year's end

In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, an Iraqi worker operates valves in Nihran Bin Omar field north of Basra, 340 miles southeast of Baghdad, Iraq. Addressing an energy conference in Baghdad, Iraq's oil minister said Sunday, April 2, 2017, that the country plans to increase daily crude oil production to 5 million barrels by the end of this year, up from the current rate of about 4.4 million barrels per day.

