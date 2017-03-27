Minister: Iraq to boost crude oil production by year's end

Iraq's oil minister says the country plans to increase daily crude oil production to 5 million barrels by the end of this year, up from the current rate of about 4.4 million barrels per day. Addressing an energy conference in Baghdad on Sunday, Oil Minister Jabar Ali Al-Luaibi didn't give details on which of the country's oil fields would supply the increased output.

