Marine suffering from PTSD charged with hate crime in attack at Portland Iraqi restaurant
Sergeant Major Damien T. Rodriguez, an active duty Marine who has deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan during his 20 years in the military, is charged with of harassment, disorderly conduct and intimidation in connection with a Friday incident at DarSalam, an Iraqi restaurant in Northeast Portland, KGW reports . According to security footage, as well as Ghaith Sahib, owner of DarSalam, two men spent almost an hour in the restaurant, refusing to order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr 7
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr 7
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC