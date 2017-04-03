Lion and bear safely removed from zoo in war-torn Iraq
Animal welfare activists have managed to remove a lion and a bear who found themselves stuck in a zoo in war-torn Iraq. A New Zealand cameraman, Anton Leach, is among the group that helped to get Simba and Lula safely out of the Mosul zoo and the city.
