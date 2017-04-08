Kushner adds Iraq to sphere of influence
"Gen. Dunford invited Mr. Kushner and Mr. Bossert to meet with Iraqi leaders and senior USA advisers and visit with US forces in the field to receive an update on the status of the counter-ISIS campaign in Iraq and Syria", Hicks said. His visit marks an early foray for the Trump administration into the situation in Iraq and came just two weeks after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he was assured by the president the US will accelerate its support for his country's struggle against the Islamic State group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|21 hr
|Just Slim
|276,630
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|23 hr
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Fri
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Apr 4
|Advents
|3
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|Apr 3
|He Named Me Black...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC