Kushner adds Iraq to sphere of influence

"Gen. Dunford invited Mr. Kushner and Mr. Bossert to meet with Iraqi leaders and senior USA advisers and visit with US forces in the field to receive an update on the status of the counter-ISIS campaign in Iraq and Syria", Hicks said. His visit marks an early foray for the Trump administration into the situation in Iraq and came just two weeks after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he was assured by the president the US will accelerate its support for his country's struggle against the Islamic State group.

