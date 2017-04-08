Kushner adds Iraq to sphere of influence

Kushner adds Iraq to sphere of influence

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"Gen. Dunford invited Mr. Kushner and Mr. Bossert to meet with Iraqi leaders and senior USA advisers and visit with US forces in the field to receive an update on the status of the counter-ISIS campaign in Iraq and Syria", Hicks said. His visit marks an early foray for the Trump administration into the situation in Iraq and came just two weeks after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he was assured by the president the US will accelerate its support for his country's struggle against the Islamic State group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 21 hr Just Slim 276,630
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... 23 hr Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Fri Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Fri Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Apr 4 Advents 3
News Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair... Apr 3 He Named Me Black... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,166,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC