Islamic State kills 31 in Iraq's Tikrit: security sources, medics

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

At least 31 people were killed, including 14 police officers, and more than 40 wounded in attacks overnight by Islamic State militants in the northern Iraqi city of Tikrit, security and medical sources said on Wednesday. The militants wore police uniforms and used a police vehicle to enter the city, 175 km north of Baghdad, police colonel Khalid Mahmoud told Reuters.

