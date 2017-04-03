Islamic State kills 31 in Iraq's Tikrit: security sources, medics
At least 31 people were killed, including 14 police officers, and more than 40 wounded in attacks overnight by Islamic State militants in the northern Iraqi city of Tikrit, security and medical sources said on Wednesday. The militants wore police uniforms and used a police vehicle to enter the city, 175 km north of Baghdad, police colonel Khalid Mahmoud told Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|57 min
|CodeTalker
|8
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Tue
|Advents
|3
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
|Apr 2
|Guido
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC