Islamic State has lost most territory it held in Iraq
A view of an area controlled by the Iraqi forces, from a building used by the Iraqi Federal Police to fight the Islamic State in western Mosul, Iraq April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares BAGHDAD: Islamic State has lost most of the territory it has held in Iraq since 2014, an Iraqi military spokesman said on Tuesday.
