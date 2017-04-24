Islamic State fighters guised as sold...

Islamic State fighters guised as soldiers kill 10 Iraqi troops; three more missing

Read more: The Japan Times

Islamic State group fighters disguised as soldiers ambushed a government convoy in a remote desert region of western Iraq Sunday, killing 10 members of the security forces, commanders said. "Daesh members armed with assault rifles and rocket launchers attacked civilian and military vehicles carrying soldiers near Rutba," an army lieutenant colonel said.

