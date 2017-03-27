ISIS Second-in-Command Ayad al-Jumail...

ISIS Second-in-Command Ayad al-Jumaili Killed in Airstrike: Iraqi Military

The ISIS deputy believed to be second-in-command to elusive leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has purportedly been killed, an Iraqi military spokesman said Saturday. Ayad al-Jumaili died in an airstrike conducted by the Iraqis that targeted a meeting of ISIS commanders in Al-Qa'im in the western Anbar province, said Brig.

