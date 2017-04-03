ISIS 'massacred' scores of civilians escaping Mosul, Iraqi officials say
Islamic State militants this week executed scores of civilians trying to flee west Mosul and hanged some of their bodies from utility poles, Iraqi officials said Friday. On Twitter, the Kurdistan Region Security Council said the jihadis had "massacred 140 civilians" who were trying to escape to areas held by Iraqi security forces on Monday and Tuesday.
