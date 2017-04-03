ISIS lifts veil on American at heart ...

ISIS lifts veil on American at heart of its propaganda machine

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: FOX Carolina

The group named the media operative as Sheikh Abu Sulayman ash Shami in the eighth edition of its online magazine Rumiyah, which was released early Thursday. It said he was killed in a coalition airstrike near Tabqa, Syria, just to the southwest of Raqqa, during the second week of January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... 7 hr Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) 10 hr Treana Trump 46
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 22 hr Wishful Thinking 276,629
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Thu CodeTalker 8
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Tue Advents 3
News Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair... Apr 3 He Named Me Black... 2
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC