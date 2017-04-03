ISIS kills 33 execution-style in Syria; 22 people in Iraq attack 7 MIN
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the terror organization carried out the mass killing in the the al-Mayadin desert near the strategic city of Deir Ezzor on Wednesday morning, it said, adding that its activists were "able to monitor" the incident. The London-based monitoring group called it "the largest execution operation carried out by the Islamic State organization in 2017."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
