ISIS crimes scarred Iraqi history and...

ISIS crimes scarred Iraqi history and landscape

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Today's Mosul and the areas around it were the site of many of the worst crimes of ISIS against cultural heritage. QARAQOSH, Iraq "The Jews came to Iraq as prisoners for 70 years," an old Assyrian man said as we drove back to Qaraqosh from Mosul in early April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Tue Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Apr 4 Advents 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,480 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC